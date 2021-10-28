MILITSA GREGORY passed away peacefully at HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial Hospital on October 26, 2021, after a long illness. She was born on August 27, 1938, in Kythrea, Cyprus, and was the daughter of Yianni and Maritsa Florenzidou, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her was her cherished brother Andreas.
Militsa immigrated to the United States in 1968 after marrying her beloved husband Jack of 53 years. She was a lifelong and active member of St. John Greek Orthodox Church, Kanawha City, and a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society. She enjoyed baking pastries for her church, family and friends, and was a wonderful seamstress, devoted homemaker and master gardener. She took great pride and joy in caring for her home and was strong, hard-working and passionate about her family and grandchildren. She liked watching WVU Football and looking after her granddogs.
Militsa is survived by her husband Jack A. Gregory and her loving sons Tony Gregory (Jeffrey Wilson); and Luke Gregory (Stephanie) of Charleston, WV, and two grandchildren, Alexandra and Jackson. She is also survived by her sister Chriso Florenzidou of Limassol, Cyprus. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and relatives who loved and will miss her dearly, and her life-long friends Jack and Georgia Yianne.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. John Greek Orthodox Church, Kanawha City, with Fr. John Dixon and area priests officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests that everyone attending be mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic and follow current guidelines, including wearing proper face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. John Greek Orthodox Church, 3512 MacCorkle Avenue, SE, Charleston, WV 25304. The family wishes to thank her caregivers at CAMC and especially HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial for the compassionate care she received.
Memories of Militsa may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.