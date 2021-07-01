Thank you for Reading.

MILLARD RAY COLLINS, 93, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on June 30, 2021. The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 4 p.m., at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood with one hour of visitation before the service. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

