MILLIE PEARL SLIDER 89, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio.
She was born in Charleston to the late Jacob and Pearl Campbell McBride. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Jenny Wattach, Billie Patterson and Lucy Palmer.
Millie was retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education with over 37 years of service.
She was a member of the Southeast Church of the Nazarene, Charleston and was a graduate of Charleston High School, class of 1951.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 70 years, Lufawn Slider; daughter, Diana Warner of Pinch; son, Michael L. Slider (Na) of Charleston; sister, Deniese McBride of Charleston; grandchildren, Christopher Slider, Jonathan Warner, Kristin Warner, Emily Branch and Elizabeth Slider and Six great grandchildren.
It was Millie's request to be cremated and no services at this time.
You may make a donation in Millie's name to the Southeast Church of the Nazarene, 5102 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
You may visit Millie's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Slider family.