MILTON EDWARD "SARGE" MORRISON, 84, of Charleston, passed away, June 18, 2021 in Hurricane.
He was born July 28, 1936 to the late Milton Summers Morgan and Amanda Betty Dean Morgan. A brother, John Morrison of Rupert also preceded him in death and wives, Myrtle E. Morrison and Reba Faye Morrison.
Sarge was a 30 years U.S. Marine veteran, having served in Viet Nam and a former employ of Union Carbide as a security officer.
Milton is survived by his loving family, daughter, Melissa Morrison (Kevin Webb) of Franklin, Tennessee; brother, Gay Morrison (Dee) of Delaware; sister, Lena Myers of Annapolis, MD; step-children, Kim O'Dell (Larry), Angie Cruikshank (Ronnie), Stephen (Bear) Higginbotham and Kevin Higginbotham.
A private family graveside service will be Monday, June 21, in Wallace Memorial Cemetery and a Memorial visitation for friends will be held 10 - 12 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, at Elk Funeral Home, 2001 Pennsylvania Ave. Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers family suggest donations to Charleston-Kanawha Humane Association, in Sarge's name and sent to 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311
Online condolences can be left a elkfuneralhome.com
Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Morrison Family.