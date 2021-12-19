Thank you for Reading.

MILTON GROVER CARTER age 79 of Beckley died December 8, 2921. He was born October 18, 1942 and was the son of the late Herd C. and Bessie Carter. He was employed by the Beckley Auto Mall.

Surviving wife Julie Ray; son Jimmy Pack (Tara Ramsey of Lookout); daughters Sherry Lou Ann Terrell and Wendy Renee Trevilion; stepdaughters Frances and Denise.

Memorial service will be on Tuesday at 1 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com

