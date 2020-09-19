Essential reporting in volatile times.

MINISTER DARRELL "BUCK" MOLLOHAN, 87, of Bickmore, entered into rest September 18,2020. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, at Slack Barber, Hallsburg, with Minister Daniel Tanner officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wilson-Shamblin-Smith Funeral Home, is honored to be serving the Mollohan family.