Minnie Olygia Davenport
Mrs. MINNIE OLYGIA DAVENPORT was born on June 21, 1930, in Cannelton (Bullpush) W.Va. At the age of 11, Minnie was baptized at Bethel Baptist Church in Cannelton and she sang in the choir. In the last year of her life, with the care of her oldest daughter, Delores, she became a resident of Accokeek, Md. After a long-blessed life of 89 years, Minnie went home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward Delbert Rollins and Mary Jennie (Barber) Rollins; brothers: Thomas Rollins, and Reggie Rollins; half-brother: Delbert Rollins; half-sister: Louise Katie Johnson; husband: Rev. Freddie Adam Moses Davenport Sr.; son.: Wade Davenport, and daughter: Linda Davenport.
Minnie was the First Lady of both the New Hope Baptist Church of Whipple and the First Missionary Baptist Church of Smithers, W.Va., for several decades. She was also a former member of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Carbondale where she served as Secretary of the "Willing Workers Club" and sang in the choir. Mrs. Davenport honorably served as a member of the Mt. Olive Ministers Wives and Widows Council and previously served as Correspondent Secretary. At the First Baptist Church of Smithers, Mrs. Davenport served as the Secretary of the Mission Society, Secretary of the Sunday School, Treasurer of the church, and sang in the choir. She was a supporter to both her community and throughout the Upper Kanawha Valley where she was highly known for her wonderful acts of giving.
On July 30, 1949, Minnie (at the age of 19) married Freddie Adam Moses Davenport Sr. at her parents' home in Cannelton, W.Va. Minnie was married to Freddie Sr. for 68 years and they raised eleven children: eight sons, and three daughters, in addition to two grandsons. She was a loving, supportive, respectful, and intelligent wife. Minnie lived by showing examples of true loving character, which had an impact on her children, grandchildren, great - grandchildren, and children in the community. Most of her children graduated from West Virginia University Institute of Technology and the remainder graduated from out-of-state universities or other organizations; thus, leading to very successful careers that made Minnie very proud. She secured her children's educational needs resulting in them achieving Master's and Bachelor's degrees, in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Systems Engineering, Computer Technology, Mathematics, Education, and Business Administration.
Surviving: brother: Robert Rollins (wife, the late Doris); sister: Mary Harris (husband, the late Howard); daughters: Delores James (husband, the late Andrew) and Mary Fry; sons: Freddie Davenport Jr. (Thelma) of Toledo, Ohio, Thomas Davenport (Margaret), Larry Davenport (Jennifer), Bishop Joseph Davenport (Terri), Paul Davenport (Esther), Timothy Davenport (Tonya), and Jule Davenport (Crystal); sons/grandsons: Stephen Davenport; and Robert Davenport (Ayesha); 33 grandchildren; 27 great - grandchildren (one on the way); two great - great - grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.
The interment of Mother Minnie Olygia Davenport will be held on Saturday, May 2, at Meadow Haven Memorial Park Cemetery in Ingram Branch, W.Va., at 11 a.m., with Rev Burton Spencer Jr. officiating.
Expressions of Sympathy can be sent to the O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, W.Va., at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Donations can be made to the First Missionary Baptist Church of Smithers, P.O. Box 42, Smithers, WV 25186.
A community memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.