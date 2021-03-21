MINNIE RAY MCMILLION, 72 of Renick, WV passed away, Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.
Born April 7, 1948 at Friars Hill, WV she was the daughter of the late Samuel Callison and Stella Ray Dixon McMillion. Minnie was a member of the Renick Baptist Church. She loved collecting glassware, quilting, crocheting, baking, and making candy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Beatrice Haas and brothers in law, Bob Haas, and George Dheel. Survivors include two sons, Daniel O'Dell (Gerrie Hodge) of Appomattox, VA and Kenneth Wayne O'Dell of Peterstburg, VA, daughter, Amy O'Dell of Nashville, TN, sisters, Ann Walker (Gene) of Hillsboro, WV, Ruby Dheel of Lewisburg, WV and Vicki Hamons (Ken) of Locust Creek, WV, seven grandchildren and one great grandson.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel - 252 Montvue Drive, Lewisburg, WV with Pastor Steve Barnette officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Minnie was generous in life and even in death by donating her body to the WV Human Gift Registry.
We will be following COVID-19 regulations and request all guests wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net.
Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.