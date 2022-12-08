MIRIAM RUTH (ECK) HOPKINS, 64, of Clay went to her heavenly home on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
Miriam was born on March 9, 1958, in Connellsville, Pa. She graduated from Uniontown High School, Uniontown, Pa. She received her Bachelor of Science degree at California University of Pennsylvania.
Miriam became a West Virginian in 1980 when she moved to Clay to teach math at Clay County High School, where she met her husband Timothy of 41 years.
Miriam was a faithful Christian, full of love, patience, and gentleness. Often quiet and deliberate, she always made sure everything was completed well.
Miriam became the Office Manager for her husband Timothy Hopkins State Farm office in Clay in 1984. She founded the Clay Herald newspaper in 1988 and published community news weekly until 1995.
Miriam was an animal lover and became a strong advocate for WVU Extension, 4-H, and FFA programs. She was very active in the community, participating in the Clay County Women's Club, Leadership West Virginia, Clay Organized for Wellness, Regional Intergovernmental Council, and Master Gardeners.
Miriam was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Harlan and Betty (Hall) Eck.
She is survived by her husband Timothy of Clay; son Jonathan (Amy) of Morgantown, grandchildren, Asher and Abigail; daughter, Sarah of Petersburgh, IN; son Michael of Clay; sister Debra Joy (Steve) Kontaxes of Perryopolis, Pa; brother George (Janice) Eck of Smock, Pa; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay, WV, with Minister Dennis Legg officiating. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.. A private family burial will follow at the Hopkins Cemetery in Ovapa, WV.
The family request in lieu of flowers that you donate to a charity of your choice: In Miriams name.