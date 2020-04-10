MISTY MARLENE KRUEGER, 41, of Hamlin, passed away April 9, 2020. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Local Spotlight
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Friday, April 10, 2020
Bell, Opal - 1:30 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill.
Clark, Freddie - 3 p.m., Big Run Cemetery, Diana.
Crump, George - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Elkins, Alicia - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Kosela, Anthony - 11 a.m., Caldwell Family Cemetery, Madison.