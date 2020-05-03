Mitchell Clay Smith

MITCHELL CLAY SMITH, 36, of Leon, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Leon. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

