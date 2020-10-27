Mitchell L Walker

MITCHELL L "MIKE" WALKER, 66, of Cowen, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Charleston Area Medical Center after a long, hard battle with cancer. Mike was born February 9, 1955, in Richwood, a son of the late Otis and Marjorie Collins Barnette. Also preceding him in death were his in laws, Jubert (Goldie) Russell.
Mike was a 1973 graduate of Cowen High School. He then started a career of over 40 years delivering chips to all the local communities. He was an avid West Virginia Mountaineer fan often seen wearing his gold and blue. Mike was also a dedicated Webster County Highlander football and basketball fan, having been awarded the most loyal fan award from the athletic department. In the Highlanders 2019 run to a 28-0 boys basketball state championship, Mike the loyal fan never missed a game. He attended New Life Baptist Church. Mike enjoyed talking sports at Kenny's barber shop and loved camping with his Cranberry gang, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Mike was a true supporter of youth sports in the county and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Carrol A. Walker, children, Ronnie (Amy) Bragg and Randy (Beth) Bragg, both of Cowen, special sister in law Connie Russell of Cowen, grandchildren, Laci Metz, RJ Bragg, and JR Bragg all of Cowen and 6 wonderful great-grandchildren, brothers, Doug Collins of Cowen, Roger Walker of Ohio and Dannie Barnette of Cowen, sisters, Nancy Cogar and Carolyn Legg both of Cowen and many other extended family and friends.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, at Morris Funeral Home, Cowen with Pastor Terry Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at the Alex Williams Cemetery, Cranberry Ridge, West Virginia. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.
Due to current Covid-19 pandemic we recommend following CDC and State guidelines for social distancing and face coverings.
