MITCHELL LEE WOOD II, of Montgomery, passed away on April 17, 2020.
He was the son of Michell Wood of Powellton and Terry Long Smith, and stepson of Jimmy Smith of Montgomery.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Eddie A. Long of Smithers, and grandparents, James and Elizabeth Wood of Powellton.
Surviving loved ones are his children, Kayla Shae Wood, Andrew Wood, Alexis Wood and Austin Given; grandchildren, Kingston Wood, Corey Goodman and Kashae Munos; brother, Shane Christy; grandmother, Betty Long of Smithers; aunts, Barbara Wood of GA, Mary Kay Harvey (Gary) of Mount Carbon, Shanda Dunn (Mike) of NC; uncles, James Wood Jr. (Cindy) of OH, Eddie N. Long (Linda) of Kanawha City, Todd Long of Smithers, Kenny Long of Kanawha City; numerous cousins; and Tina Bumgardner and Michelle Given Hudson, the mothers of his children and good friends.
He was a certified welder. Mitchell had a great passion for music and spending time with family. His children meant the world to him, as he would say "They are my legacy." He was of the Catholic faith and proud of his profession of Jesus Christ.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial celebration of his life will be held later.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.