MOLLY MOORE 70, of Belle passed away November 22, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division.
She was a homemaker, a graduate of DuPont High School and graduated of West Virginia Institute of Technology with a 4.0 average which placed her in the top 1% of students in American schools and colleges.
She is survived by her husband, Aaron Moore.
In keeping with Molly's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no other services.
