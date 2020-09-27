MOLLY R. WILLIAMS, of Cross Lanes, WV presently residing in Dallas, TX died on September 21, 2020. Visitation will be held 6-8 pm on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned; at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Williams family.
