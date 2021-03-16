Mona A. ‘Bonnie’ Don Walker

MONA A. 'BONNIE' DONEGAN WALKER passed away Friday, March 12th at her home in Ashland, Kentucky. She was a former resident of Nitro, West Virginia, and the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Walters Donegan. Mona was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by 2 sons; Todd A. Walker and Gregory L. Walker, and a daughter; Heather A. Estep. She was also preceded in death by a brother; Joseph W. Donegan, 5 sisters; Nell Sibley, Mary Lenace Wright, Carol Bohn, Elizabeth Armstrong, and Delores Donegan. Surviving include her husband; Gary Walker of Ashland, a son; Timothy Walker (Dale) of Richmond, Kentucky. A daughter; Carrie Ruff of Ashland. A son; Patrick Walker (Kathy) of Ashland. A daughter; Megan McGuire (Gary) of Hanging Rock, Ohio. A son; Nathan (Shuang) of Ashland. Mona is also survived by eighteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 16th from 10:30 a.m. until noon at PRESTON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Ashland, Kentucky. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Church in Ashland, by Father Andrew Garner.
