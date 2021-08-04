MONA FRANCES EUBANK, 87, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on July 31, 2021. Friends may visit the family, Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 11 to 12 at Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV. The funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Private family burial will follow at Ravenswood Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed by email to roush94@yahoo.com or on Roush Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.