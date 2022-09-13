Thank you for Reading.

Mona Irene Harpold
MONA IRENE PALMER HARPOLD, of Charleston, WV. went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, August 26, 2022. She was welcomed by her husband, William F. Harpold, daughters, Sharon L. Henshaw and Pamela A. Henshaw, mother, Della L. Foster, sister, Lesta A. Truman and brothers, Alfred F. Palmer and Sherman H. Palmer. (Oh, happy day)

Survived by daughters, Nancy Skeels (Tom) of Dublin, Ohio, Sheila Fields-Knapik (Mike) of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Mary Stephens (Jake-deceased) of New Matamoras, Ohio, and Kimberly Brooker (Ron) of Williamstown, WV.

