MONA K. TURNER MALLORY, 82, of South Charleston passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2022.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Leo Mallory.
She is also survived by her two daughters: Melanie Barnard and Tami Holbrook, as well as her son-in-law Patrick Holbrook. Mona is also survived by her four grandsons: Richard and Benjamin Barnard, Joshua and Tyler Roberts, as well as her six great-grandchildren; Nellie and Mallory Barnard, Zailee, Sailor and Scout Roberts, and Leo Barnard.
She is also survived by her sisters Sally Molle and Jami Chandler along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mona loved shopping, dancing, and spending time with lifelong friends Mary Asseff and Mary Holstein. She loved spending time at their camp in Seebert, WV with friends Elwood and Debbie Whitlock, Tim and Kelly Thompson, and Greg and Cindy Taylor. Mona also enjoyed her monthly luncheons with her high school classmates. Mona and Leo also enjoyed riding their Harley Davidson for 11 years with friends, Larry and Michelle Cox and Donnie and Vicki Rose.
Over the years, Mona was employed by Steptoe & Johnson, Valley Bell, and Union Boiler of Nitro, WV.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Margaret Turner, brother Buddy Turner, sister Snookie Schoolcraft and son-in-law Dick Barnard.
Leo and the family wish to thank HospiceCare for their support and care of Mona.
In honor of her wishes, there will be no visitation or services.