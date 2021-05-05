MONNA SUE RAINES WHITESELL, 70, loved mother and beloved grandmother and great grandmother, a resident of Swoope, VA, passed from this life on Wednesday April 28, 2021 at Augusta Health Center in Fishersville, VA. Although in declining health, death was unexpected.
Monna was born Wednesday May 3, 1950, in Elkins, the daughter of Evelyn June Vanscoy Raines and the late Paul Robert Raines.
Left to cherish her memory along with her mother are her husband Larry Whitesell of Swoope, VA, three sons, Scott Shank and wife Stephanie R. of Montrose, Robert Shank Jr and wife Patricia of North East, Md, Richard Shank of Elkins, one daughter Kimberly Poling of Elkins, two stepsons Michael and Shawn Whitesell of Alaska, one brother Rodney Raines and wife Valerie of Elkins, one sister Connie Wernicke and husband Richard of Elkins, nine grandchildren, Blade Poling, Laura Conner and husband Sean, Jessie Shank and fianc Frank Castillo, Jared Poling, Scott Shank Jr, Carly, Jonathan, Sherry, and Paul Charles Shank, four step grandchildren Hunter, Kenzie, Gabriel and Landon Whitesell of Alaska, two great grandchildren Marlie and Luci Castillo, two step great grandchildren, Dominic and Adriana Grace Castillo of Elkins, her beloved dogs Maggie and Trouble and numerous other family.
Along with her father she was preceded in death by the father of her children Robert John Shank Sr.
Monna attended the schools of Kanawha County and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School. She later studied Nursing at Prestonsburg Community College and graduated to pursue a career as an OB nurse. She began travel nursing and eventually settled down in Alaska working at Alaska Regional Hospital and Alaska Native Hospital. After retiring she and her husband relocated to Virginia. She enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking, gardening, crafting and spending time with family and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Friday, May 7, 2021, from 4 pm until 6 pm, the funeral hour. Brother William Wilfong will officiate. Monna's request for cremation will then be honored.
The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Monna Sue Raines Whitesell. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.