MONROE CLARKSTON JONES, 94, of Charleston, WV., passed away March 2, 2022, at his home from following a life well lived.
Monroe was born February 23, 1928, in Charleston, a son of the late Wylie Wilson and Pearl Georgia Harrison Jones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Lilly Jones, the mother of his children; his last wife, Evelyn Moss Jones; beloved daughter, Trilla Ann Wilkinson; stepson, Marty Ray Painter; sisters, Marie Fogerty and Rebecca Jones; brothers, Russell, Ofa, Ernest, and Alfred Jones.
Monroe was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and served in China with the Occupational Forces. He retired as a pipefitter from Union Carbide Corp. on January 2, 1982 with 33 years service. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior on February 28, 1963 and devoted his life to His service. He helped build and was a member of Fisher Memorial Church in Goldtown, where he was a class leader, Sunday School teacher, member of the choir and board of directors, and jack-of-all trades for whatever was needed. He was also a part-time resident of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, and attended the Anchor Baptist Church in Little River, SC, while there. He also attended North Hills Baptist Church in Charleston where he loved singing for the Lord with Joyce Ellis.
He had many talents. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, preserving, cooking and construction. He was a DIY soul and a builder, doing all phases himself of plumbing, electrical, brick and stone laying, concrete and finishing, painting, roofing, building truss beams, oak stairways, cabinets and furniture. He enjoyed helping others with their needs and projects.
He is survived by his loving son, Aaron (Susan) Jones of Kenna; stepdaughter, Kelly (Henry) Riffe of Charleston; grandsons, Jamison Wilkinson and Jeremy (Amy), Jonathan, Joshua (Michelle), and Jamin (Mikala) Jones; granddaughter Jessica (Chip) Stricklen; step-grandsons, Andrew Riffe, and Adam Painter; great-grandchildren, Alexis, J.R. and Brock Stricklen, Lilly and Wylie Wilkinson, Noah Jones and Elizabeth Jones; step-great-grandchildren Carter and Camden Petry; niece Lora (Paul) Miller of Ocean Isle Beach, NC; nephew Patrick Fogerty of St. Albans and his faithful canine companion, Joey.
In celebration of Monroe's life, a memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5th at Goldtown Community Church with Rev. Aaron D. Jones officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. His ashes will be laid to rest in the family plot in Jenkins Cemetery, Charleston.
-Luke 9:62