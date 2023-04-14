MONTY SAMUEL TAYLOR, II passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his residence.
Monty was born July 27, 1940, in Nitro, West Virginia to Monte Samuel Taylor and Ruth Muriel Ogburn.
Monty was a Lunar Module Flight Controller for Apollo 11, first moon landing, 1969. He was self-employed for many years as a phone/data consultant. His spare time was spent primarily as an avid Ham Radio operator, in addition to fixing, building, and repairing almost everything at home; and bragging on his children and grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. He died peacefully at home after an extended battle with pneumonia. He was a most loved husband, father, and grandfather, who will be missed dearly.
Monty was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Robert Eric Hanson; his brothers, James Lawrence Taylor (MIA, Vietnam) and Jerry Wayne Taylor; his brother-in-law, Robert Lee Irby.
Graveside services are set for 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Irby Family Cemetery, White Rock, TX with Rev. Jack Holt officiating. Burial is under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Janet Irby Taylor of Buda; his 3 children, Ramsey David Hanson of San Antonio, Kenneth Lawrence Taylor and wife, Raeann Eva (Foster) Taylor of Clarksville, and Kevin Thomas Taylor and wife Lindsey Ann (Land) Taylor of Kyle; 2 brothers, Robert Kent Taylor and wife Linda Kay (Wandling) Taylor of Merom, IN and David Lee Taylor, Las Vegas, NV; his sister-in-law, Blinda (Edwards) Irby, Kyle, TX and 6 grandchildren, Alexis Renee Hanson and Jacob Ramsey Hanson of San Antonio, Sofia Maureen Taylor and John Samuel Taylor of Kyle, Avery Rae Taylor and Wyatt Lee Taylor of Clarksville.