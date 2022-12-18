Morag MacMillan Huffman

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 MORAY HUFFMAN of Sissonville WV passed away surrounded by loved ones, after an extended illness. She was 82. Born to Marion and Donald MacMillan, she was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Moray was born in Glasgow, Scotland on April 19, 1940. In 1960, she moved to the United States where she started her family, two daughters and one son. She was a life-long resident of Sissonville on Kelly's Creek Road where she raised her family and many beloved dogs, most notably Maddie and Molly.
Moray was a member of Kelly's Creek Independent Baptist Church for many years, and she also attended Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle. She worked at the West Virginia State Tax Department, where she filled the office with her gift of gab and her charming Scottish accent. She was an active member of the community. Over the course of many years, she could be found on the sidelines of the Sissonville teams enthusiastically cheering on her children and grandchildren. For many years she was an avid painter and later translated her artistic eye into interior design projects.
She is preceded in death by her father, Donald MacMillan; mother, Marion MacMillan; brother, Roderick MacDonald; brother, Alec MacMillan; and brother, Donald MacMillan. She is survived by brother John (Ruby) MacMillan of Kidsgrove, England; sister Sandra (Peter) Sommerville of Chinddingfold, England; daughter, Belinda (Alan) Veach of Dunedin FL; daughter, Fay Huffman of Sissonville, WV; son, Dean Huffman of Sissonville, WV.; grandson, Brandon (Amber) McClanahan of Edgewater, MD; grandson, Nathan McClanahan of Columbia, MD; and 3 great-grandchildren.
A private family service was held on Tuesday, December 6, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in her honor to the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV.