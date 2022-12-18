Thank you for Reading.

Morag MacMillan Huffman
On Saturday, December 3, 2022 MORAY HUFFMAN of Sissonville WV passed away surrounded by loved ones, after an extended illness. She was 82. Born to Marion and Donald MacMillan, she was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Moray was born in Glasgow, Scotland on April 19, 1940. In 1960, she moved to the United States where she started her family, two daughters and one son. She was a life-long resident of Sissonville on Kelly's Creek Road where she raised her family and many beloved dogs, most notably Maddie and Molly.

