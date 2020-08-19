MORGAN EDSEL MILLER, 60, of Milton, passed away peacefully at home on August 17, 2020. He was born November 10, 1959, in Kanawha County, WV, a son of Betty Gay McGhee Miller of South Charleston and the late Dewey Miller. Morgan retired from SuperValu with 36 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years Tonya Sargent Miller; two sons, Dustin Miller (James Plymale) and Dakota Miller (Shenna); two grandchildren, Rylee and Bentley; one sister, Melanie Lokey; and mother-in-law, Thelma Sargent.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Daniel Curry. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
