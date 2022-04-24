We are saddened to announce that on April 18, 2022, MORTY CHAPMAN left his earthly body to go rest high on that mountain. Cancer had invaded his body and took him from us quickly.
Morty was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Loretta Chapman, and his grandparents, Virgil Harrison, Ruby Higginbotham, and Pearl Chapman.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, two stepchildren, Taryn and Kyle, and grandson Sean, his brothers, Gary, Mark (Regina), Phil (Renee), Kenny (Sandy), Keith (Betsy), and sisters, Loraine (John), and Barb (Matt), many nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, and lifelong friends Mike Miracle, Rick Miller, Steve Gerndt, Tim Spite, the Hernandez Family, his church family from the Westside Worship Center, and extended family and friends.
Morty loved all music but was passionate about bluegrass. He was an amazing musician and could play many instruments, but his love was the banjo. He played for many years in the family band, The Sons of Bluegrass, which played venues across many states.
Morty was born on September 30, 1953, in Charleston, West Virginia. He graduated from Sissonville High School in 1971, spent many years as a long-haul truck driver, and retired from Interior Components Plus in Elkhart, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled this summer and will be announced on social media.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to offset his funeral costs to 1556 Conant Ct., Mishawaka, IN 46544 c Carol Chapman, or to The WV Music Hall of Fame directly through their website. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared on a Memorial Facebook Page at the following link: https:/www.facebook.com rofile.php?id=100080393267903