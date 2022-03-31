MOZELLE HOUGHTON BROWN, 101, of Summersville, WV went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was the daughter of the late C. W. and Rosa Henderson Houghton.
She was the last member of the Charlie Houghton family. She was always very ambitious and always sold her garden seeds to make money for school shoes. She went to Truman Elementary through 8th grade. She went on to get her GED. She worked at the YMCA in Widen as her first job. She then went to Akron, OH during World War II to work as Rosie the Riveter building the FU4 Corsair aircraft. She married Elbin Brown and they moved to the Whitesville area where she continued her work at various places. She became very involved in church work.
After Elbin passed away, she had a home built in Summersville and resided there for over 30 years. She enjoyed her retirement and did a lot of traveling. When the Rosie's became very active she enjoyed taking a part in their activities. She went to Washington, DC and met the King and Queen of the Netherlands. She also became very active in the church and also did a lot of volunteer work at the nursing home or where help was needed.
She was known in Summersville and elsewhere for her poetry. She was always asked to recite a poem. One year, she was the Grand Marshall at the Potato Festival and she participated in several of the veteran activities.
Mozelle was a very generous person. She liked to help those who were in need whether it be family, friends or someone she felt she could help.
Preceded in death by her husband, Elbin Brown, four brothers, Perry, Alton, Carl, and Wilbert and five sisters, Prussia Gibson, Maysel Given, Laura Martin, Iva Farley, and Ella Sigman.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews; one stepson, Roger Brown; and brother-in-law, Delmar Brown; and a host of other family and friends.
Special thanks to her caregivers, Linda, Barbara, Carrie, and Terry. She will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church at Strange Creek with Pastor David Lancaster officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Friends may call at the White Funeral Home at Summersville on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and at the church on Saturday one-hour prior to the funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Memorial United Methodist Church 1317 West Webster Road Summersville, WV 26651 or Walnut Grove United Methodist Church c Judy Shafer PO Box 416 Birch River, WV 26610 or Rosie the Riveters ARRA-WV Chapter Attention: Mozelle Brown PO Box 203 Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Condolences may be made to the family at our website www.whitefuneralhomewv.com