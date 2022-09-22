Mr. Okey DeRaimo

OKEY DeRAIMO, 101, of Fernandina Beach, Florida passed away at his home Friday, September 16, 2022.
Born in Widen, West Virginia he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Rosa DeRaimo.
Updated: September 22, 2022 @ 2:44 am
From our greatest generation he dropped out of college to enlist and train to become a B17 Bombardier with the US Army Air Corp (now known as the US Air Force). One of the first crews to fly from England, he and his crew were shot down and became a POW in Germany for 16 months. Returning home to start work for Armco Steel as a miner, surveyor, photographer and finally an Engineer.
Dad was honest as the day is long and loved his family dearly. Taking many hunting, fishing, and family trips with both the Osborne and DeRaimo families intermingling. He took pride in being a WWII vet and later became involved in the WV POW group. He and mom became great friends with many families from the WV POW chapter. Later the entire family became involved in the WWII 401st Bomb group chapter making it to yearly reunion and making lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life Priscilla and daughters Brenda and Rosemary. Parents Rosa and Vincenzo DeRaimo, 7 bothers (Louie, Tony, Albert, Joe, Chaulky, Freddy, and Angelo and sister Mary Louise) and Son in law, John Price.
He was a proud West Virginian of Italian Immigrants. He leaves behind his children, John (Deana) DeRaimo of Fernandina Beach; Carolyn Price, also of Fernandina Beach; and Okey (Jody) DeRaimo of New Market, Maryland; two sons in law, Roy (Linda) Mynes of Fernandina Beach; and David (Vickie) Massey of Lenexa, Kansas; 10 grandchildren, Angie, Mark, Brett, Mitch, Chad, Eric, Renee, Summer, Brandt and Trey, as well as 7 great grandchildren.
Services for Mr. DeRaimo will be announced at a later time. He will be laid to rest in his native West Virginia.
Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com
