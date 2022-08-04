MSGT. JOHN ERVIN SELBE, USMC Ret. and former resident of Marmet,WV died on July 8, 2022 .
John served in the United States Marine Corps for 24 years as a combat engineer. He received a Purple Heart for surviving the horrific Beirut bombing in 1983. Throughout his career he received numerous medals and was well respected by his troops and peers.
John was an avid hunter and fisherman. His biggest accomplishment as a hunter was when he shot a huge elk in Idaho. He loved for his family to get together, barbecue and tell stories.
John was born October13, 1958 in Charleston WV and is preceded in death by his parents James Ervin "Buck" and Eloise Cochran Selbe and a brother James Selbe.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years: Addy Selbe and his children Kurt (Meghan) Hatlestad, Rebecca (Brian) Hays, Elizabeth (Jacob) Escott, Heather (Kevin) Boudreau, sister Belinda (Howard) Skarka and brother Don Selbe, Grandchildren Asher Hatlestad , Ellia Hatlestad, Brandon Hays, Chase Escott, Jackson Hays, Judah Hatlestad, Mason Hays, Maximus Boudreau, Hudson Hays, Liam Escott, Millicent Boudreau, Baby girl Hays, and many cousins, nieces and nephews as well as many friends on the east and west coast.
Visitation will be Friday, August 5 starting at 10 a.m. at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home in Marmet WV with a funeral immediately after at 11 a.m. Graveside service with full military honors will follow in Marmet Cemetery, Marmet, WV.