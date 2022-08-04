Thank you for Reading.

Msgt. John Ervin Selbe
MSGT. JOHN ERVIN SELBE, USMC Ret. and former resident of Marmet,WV died on July 8, 2022 .

John served in the United States Marine Corps for 24 years as a combat engineer. He received a Purple Heart for surviving the horrific Beirut bombing in 1983. Throughout his career he received numerous medals and was well respected by his troops and peers.

