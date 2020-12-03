Muriel "Bee" Crowder

On November 27, 2020, "BEE" MURIEL JOHNSON CROWDER went to be with her Lord after a season of health challenges.
Born on March 16,1925 Bee grew up in a loving Virginia family and came to faith in Christ as a young girl. That young girl grew up to be a loving, caring person whose wisdom was valued by all who were blessed to know her. In addition to her great heart, however, she had a great passion for life and a robust, adventurous spirit. Even in her 70s and 80s she loved to travel and experience new places and new things. Bee had an infectious laugh and a bright sense of humor that reflected her deep love of life. She loved Christmas and West Virginia hot dogs and baseball and zip-lining and peanut butter fudge. And Christmas.
Most of all, Bee loved her Lord and her family. The great love of her life was her husband, Earl (deceased 1980), whom she had missed for the long four decades since his passing. She deeply loved each of her seven children and their spouses-- Linda and John Gunnoe, Bill and Marlene Crowder, Rob and Janice Crowder, David (deceased 2017) and Dina Crowder, Carole and Wes Beals, Kathy and Tim Anderson, and Scott and Mary Kay Crowder. She drew so much joy from her 24 grandchildren and her ever growing legion (currently 24) of great - grandchildren and loved the uniqueness in each and every one. Whether talking about Disney princesses with her great-granddaughters or playing cars with her great-grandsons, she always found a way to be interested in the things that interested those she loved. Bee was and is a very special lady who has touched hearts and lives, quite literally, around the world because she made this world better.
A celebration of life ceremony, given the world's circumstances, will be scheduled in the near future in the St. Albans, WV area.
Arrangements for interment are being cared for by Oakey's Funeral Home Vinton Chapel, Vinton, Va. But, in spite of those circumstances, her life will be celebrated every day by those she knew and loved.
Those wanting to make a memorial gift can make them in Bee's name to Union Mission Ministries, Box 112, Charleston, WV, 25321.