MURRAY EUGENE HOLT went to be with his Heavenly Father on December 27, 2021.
He was born on June 9, 1947 to the late Murray Evan Holt and Helen Pearl Haynes Holt.
Eugene was raised in Charleston, graduated from South Charleston High School in 1965 and married his high school sweetheart Rose M. Graley Holt. They were married for 56 years. He retired from Warden's Inc. with 42 years of service.
Eugene worked with wood crafting and built many beautiful pieces over the years. He loved golfing with his family and also working with his fish ponds. Eugene was an avid animal lover, he and Rose both were members of WV Koi and Water Garden Society. After he retired, he began quilting with Rose as a hobby they both enjoyed, but his life was about his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Watkins, Betty Ann Hodges and Carolyn Franklin.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Rose Holt; two sons, Murray Eugene Holt II and wife Kelly of Pinch and Kevin Michael Holt of Charleston; the loves of his life, grandchildren, Megan Holt, Brandon Holt, and Paul Cooley and wife Emma all of Pinch; and great-grandchild Griffin of Pinch; brother, Jesse Marvin Holt of South Charleston; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the many doctors and staff that assisted in Eugene's care for the past 4 1/2 years of his life. Doctors Teresa Sitler, James Perry, Mitchell Rashid, Ziad Kahwash and Khan Shabih, the ER doctors at CAMC Memorial, the doctors at John Hopkins Pancreatic Center and the University of Kentucky Pulmonary Center and Ramanathan Sampath. We are also grateful for the loving support of HospiceCare. Most of all let's give God the praise and glory for his life and many happy years.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor David Trauffer officiating.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kanawha- Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.