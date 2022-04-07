MURRAY LEE McCOY, 93, of Cocoa, Florida, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 29, at 4:35 pm at his residence, surrounded by his children.
On January 11, 1929, he was born to Gus and Artie Arlene McCoy in the small Webster County town of Camden-on-Gauley, WV. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Murray was a retired Foreman at the Charleston Daily Mail and a veteran of the US Air Force serving in the Korean War. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and will be remembered most for his quick whitt and humor.
Murray is survived by his daughter Connie Atkins, sons Kevin McCoy and Patrick McCoy, and 16 grandchildren and 17 great - grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty McCoy, father Gus McCoy, mother Artie McCoy, brother March McCoy, sisters Delta Pauley and Dolly Werner; In addition to siblings and parents, Murray was also preceded in death by three sons, Gary Hanson, Larry Hanson, Shayne McCoy, and two grandsons.
A gathering of family and friends will be on Thursday, April 7, at Hafer Funeral Home from 11:30 until 12:30 p.m. A service to celebrate Murray's life will follow at 1 p.m., at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Service will be held with his son Patrick McCoy preaching and Pastor Leeland Swor Officiating.