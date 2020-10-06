MYLISSA ANN SMITH, 53, of Belle passed away October 3, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division following a short illness.
She was a registered nurse for Kanawha Hospice Care and a member of Belle Church of Christ.
Preceding her in death was her mother, Gertrude 'Trudy' Maynard.
Surviving are her husband, Wesley Smith of Belle; son, Joshua (Emily) Smith of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; daughter, Mackenzie (Zayne) Bryant of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; father, Dallis Maynard of Belle; grandmother, Edna Copley; sister, Marsha (Herbie) Burke of Lexington, Kentucky; and grandchildren, Jaeden, Sophia, Emma and Ella Smith.
A walk-through visitation will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October, 6, 2020, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, followed by a private funeral service at 8 p.m. for the family with Minister Joe Pauley officiating. In keeping with Mylissa's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored following the service.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
