MYRISSA PEYATT 16, of Sauk Rapids, MN, formerly of Craigsville, passed away May 23, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen, WV. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at Adams-Reed Funeral Home.

