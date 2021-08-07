Thank you for Reading.

MYRNA CAROLE PRITT, 82, of Mt. Nebo went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday morning, August 4, 2021 at Peyton Hospice House. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Monday, August 9, 2021 at WV Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Calvin, WV. Wallace & Wallace, Inc. 283 Main St., Rainelle, WV 25962 is in charge of arrangements.

