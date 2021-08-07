MYRNA CAROLE PRITT, 82, of Mt. Nebo went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday morning, August 4, 2021 at Peyton Hospice House. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Monday, August 9, 2021 at WV Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Calvin, WV. Wallace & Wallace, Inc. 283 Main St., Rainelle, WV 25962 is in charge of arrangements.
