MYRNA F. PROFFIT, 84, of Pratt, West Virginia passed away on November 27, 2021 after a long-fought battle with Parkinson's disease.
Myrna started her career as Postmaster in Hansford, West Virginia. After 35 years of service with the USPS, she retired as Postmaster in Montgomery, West Virginia.
She loved her family and her grandchildren dearly. She also enjoyed her second home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church in Boomer.
Myrna is preceded in death by her parents, Fred K. and Georgia Swartz; siblings, Margaret "Peggy" Huddleston and James R. Swartz; grandson, Nathaniel Proffit; and son-in-law, Rick Wagner.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Tom J. Proffit; son, Robert Proffit (Regina) of Sugarland, TX; daughter, Debbie Wagner of Pratt, WV; granddaughters, Christina Williams-Wagner and Leah Williams-Wagner (Travis Hudson) of Pratt, WV; grandsons, Stacy Proffit and Troy Proffit of Sugarland, TX; sisters, Nina Goodrich of Orlando, FL and Cheryl Adkins of Clendenin, WV; brother, Wayne Swartz of Kimberly, WV; and her beloved cat Sox.
A special thank you to the caregivers in Florida and West Virginia for their kindness and care.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Myrna's memory to Montgomery Rehab & Nursing, Kanawha Hospice, or St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Boomer, West Virginia.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com