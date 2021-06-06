MYRNA PAINTER, 82, of Princeton, died Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Rockin' Chair
Residential Care in Lerona. Born August 26, 1938 in Mount Hope, she was the daughter of the late Virgil Ball and Gula Halstead Ball.
Mrs. Painter graduated from Mount Hope High School in 1956 where she was a majorette, homecoming queen, and played the trumpet. She graduated from Beckley College in 1958. Myrna retired from Mercer County Board of Education. Following retirement, she kept busy substituting as a kindergarten aide, ushered for the Chuck Mathena Center, met friends for senior exercise group, and took bus trips. Her hobbies included traveling, reading, cooking, gardening, knitting and crewel work. She traveled the world with her husband, Bill, who worked for Firestone. She grew up attending The Presbyterian Church in Mount Hope, WV and later attended the Church of the Nazarene in Princeton, WV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Painter, twin sister, Myra Crotty, sister Trisha Long; and her beloved canine companion, Susie Q.
Survivors include a brother, Andrew Ball and wife Linda of Carterville, GA; and special niece, Kara Crotty Riffe and husband Jon of Glade Springs, WV; special niece Laura Dougherty and husband Peter of Orlando, FL; a son, Mark Painter; a daughter, Cheryl Painter, along with many special friends.
The family would like to thank Rockin Chair and Villages of Greystone for their care and compassion.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Resthaven Memorial Park in Princeton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.
Arrangements by Bailey-Kirk Funeral Home in Princeton. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bailey-kirk.com