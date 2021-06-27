MYRTLE BEE CARPENTER MARION ("MAW MAW BEE"), 96, of Mooresville, North Carolina, passed away peacefully in Mooresville alongside her loving family and caregivers on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
A visitation service will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church in Mooresville from 2 to 4 p.m. Formerly of Charleston, West Virginia, a visitation service will be held for Myrtle at the Charleston Mountain Mission Church on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 12 to 2 p.m. A service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. Reverend Kenny Petry and Reverend Al Mendez will officiate.
Myrtle was born on November 29, 1924 in Charleston, WV to Rev. James Adam Carpenter and Hazel Alice Henson Carpenter, whom she joins in Heaven, along with her beloved husband, Earl F. Marion, Jr. of Charleston, WV; her siblings, D. Elvin Carpenter of Charleston, WV, Adam E. Carpenter of Charleston, WV, and Charlotte ("Pod") L. Stephens of Pt. Pleasant, WV; and her son, David Earl Marion of Charleston, WV. She attended Charleston High School of Charleston, WV.
Myrtle was a daughter of Christ and a God-fearing Christian woman. She was a kind soul and a breath of fresh air to all who knew her. She was known to many as a "nurse without a degree", as she was always quick to tend to her family and friends in need, most notably her husband, father, and grandmother. Myrtle had a niche for crocheting afghans; one of her famous talents. She is remembered as a proud woman, always dressing her best.
Myrtle loved her family more than anything in the world. She leaves behind a legacy of her love to her family, including her three children, Ramona Cohen (Ben) of Winfield, WV, Brenda Dove of Fort Mill, SC, and Randy Marion (Betty) of Mooresville, NC; seven grandchildren, Pamela Cupps, Cynthia Vanfossen, Timothy Kelchner (Lori), Kristi Johnson (Paul), Sheri Berry (Mark), Jennifer Mills (Grey), and Randy Marion, II (Melanie); nineteen great grandchildren, Brandon Cupps, Holland Cupps, Meghan Trivison (Bryan), Matthew Halstead, Madison Vanfossen, Logan Kelchner (Abigail), Colton Kelchner, Connor Kelchner, Clay Johnson, Christopher Berry (Madeline), Zachary Berry (Christina), Katie Berry, Lauren Berry, Alexandria Mills, Grey Mills, III, Grant Mills, Randy Marion, III, Vanessa Marion, and Victoria Marion; and seven great great grandchildren, Noella Cupps, James Edward Trivison, Miriam Trivison, Makenzi Huffman, Malikai Brock, Cody Kelchner, and Peyton Kelchner.
In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make a memorial contribution, the family asks that donations be made to Mountain Mission, Inc. Social Services at 1620 7th Ave in Charleston, WV 25387. Online monetary donations can be made at https://mountainmission.com.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, NC, is serving the Marion family. Those wishing to share memories or condolences may do so at www.cavin-cook.com.