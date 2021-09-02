Myrtle Christine Elswick Sep 2, 2021 13 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MYRTLE CHRISTINE "PRESTON" ELSWICK passed away August 28, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, September 3rd at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with visitation one hour prior to the service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Christine Elswick Pass Away Funeral Home Danville Wv Visitation Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jimmy Lee Swan Blank Jewell Elaine Palmer Payne Christian V. Hudson Cynthia E. Burdette Mary Jane “Susie” Tyler Timothy Joseph Snead Blank Keith Alan Bailey Toby Ann Gilkeson Blank Hollie Felicia Reed Harold Leo & Neada Mae Pauley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 2, 2021 Daily Mail WV New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries Risks and rewards weighed in state's fintech sandbox development State's sandbox opens up so more can play Fintech infuses modern-day life