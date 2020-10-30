MYRTLE FAYE BEETS, 78, of Indore, WV, left this earth to be with her heavenly father on Saturday, October 17, 2020 after a sudden illness.
She was born on May 18, 1942 in Rock Hollow, Upper Sycamore in Indore, to the late George and Dessie Neal. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers George Harold Neal, Billy Joe Neal, Vernon Daniels, and Daughter-in-law Lynnette Beets.
Those left here to cherish her memory are her sons Patrick (Amber) Beets of Gandeeville WV, Joseph Beets of Indore, WV, Grandchildren Alisha Beets and Dylan Beets of Indore, WV. Step-grandchildren Dr. Jeffrey Niles of Charleston WV and Corey Niles of Carthage NC. Brothers, Virgil Neal of Indore WV, William Neal of Lizemores, WV, sister Gay Waycoff of Port Richey, Florida, and a large extension of family, church family and friends.
An open invitation graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 1, where she will be laid to rest at the Neal Cemetery on Upper Sycamore Road, Indore WV.
The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nursing and staff of CPICU, 3 South, and Clinical Resource Department at CAMC Memorial Hospital for the excellent care given during her stay.