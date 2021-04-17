Thank you for Reading.

MYRTLE GENE MULLINS BURNS, 91, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2021. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Myrtle's Memory Garden at Ferrellsburg, WV. Visitation will be held Sunday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

