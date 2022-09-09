Myrtle Jett Sep 9, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MYRTLE JETT, 93 of Charleston passed away peacefully September 4, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House.She was a Homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband Ora Jett; children, Darius and Debra; and her grandchildren, Matthew and Brian.Surviving her are children, Carolyn, Kathy, Vanessa (Gary Scott) and Danny; grandchildren, Mark, Susan, Michael, Samantha (Joseph Graddy), Tammy (Richard Hagar), Joey, Eric, Melissa; and eight great grandchildren.The family would like to thank Hubbard Hospice House for the care and compassion she received during her stay.In keeping with her wishes her body will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.comCunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Jett Family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ora Jett Genealogy Grandchild Matthew Homemaker Condolence Darius Melissa Recommended for you Local Spotlight Arnold Guy “Buck” Stephens Elaine Alva Jones Robert Lanham Garland Lee Hayes Blank Tara Michelle Elmore Elizabeth Hensley Blank Robert E. L. Greene II Carolyn Lynn Huffman Blank Okey Lee Edens Blank Virginia Grace Groves Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 9, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts Diane Tarantini: The Best Virginia Hills Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister