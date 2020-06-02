MYRTLE LEE SMITH, 93, of Campbells Creek, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Dunbar Care Center, Dunbar.
Myrtle Lee was born in Charleston on September 20, 1926, to the late Leonard and Alpha Stone Fitzgerald. She was a long time faithful member of Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle and was a dedicated member of the choir. I'm sure her voice could be heard Saturday morning as she stepped "Just Inside the Gate."
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Smith; daughter, Beverly Null and one sister and four brothers.
Myrtle Lee is survived by a daughter, Velma (Everett) Sword of Charleston; sons, Wesley (Betty) Smith of Wheeling and Brian Smith of Charleston; brother, Sonny Fitzgerald of Virginia; nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A walk through visitation will began at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with a family service beginning at Noon with Pastor Larry Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and for the safety and concern for everyone it is requested that those who attend please ensure that proper facial coverings are worn and that Federal, State and CDC guide lines for social distancing are observed.
