MYRTLE MEEKS DALTON, 83 of Harts WV, departed for Glory on August 23, 2020. The arrangements are as follows: Viewing will be at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV 6-9 p.m., Thursday September 3, and Funeral will be at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville 11 a.m., Friday Sept. Burial will be at the Meeks Cemetery at Harts West Virginia.
