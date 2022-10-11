MYRTLE WOODS, 87, formerly of Sharon passed away October 7, 2022 at Envoy of Staunton.
She was a retired waitress for the former Cedar Top Restaurant, Cedar Grove and a member of Cornerstone Community Gospel Tabernacle.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Earl Owen Woods; sons, Dennis Lee Woods, Earl Edward Woods; sisters, Yvonne Lytle, Shirley Norman, Betty Holbrook; brothers, Frank and William Wright; parents, Raymond and Irene O'Shea Wright; and son-in-law, Jeff Smith.
Surviving are her daughters, Earla Boyd (Larry) of St. Clairsville, Ohio, Terri Smith of Chesapeake, Lynda Shrewsbury (Jeff) of Waynesboro, Virginia; brothers, Terry Wright of Roanoke, Virginia, Richard Wright of Kentucky, Timmy Wright of Florida, Roger Wright of Ripley, Steve Wright of Dry Branch; sisters, Beverley Wright of Chesapeake, Margie Condolucti of North Carolina, Debra Payne of Alum Creek; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with Pastors Claude Holley Jr. and John Hudson officiating. Interment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.