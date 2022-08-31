Thank you for Reading.

N. Keith Casto
SYSTEM

N. KEITH CASTO, 87, of Columbus, OH formerly of Jackson County passed away on August 27, 2022 at Grant Hospital in Columbus surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Keith graduated with the Ripley High School Class of 1954. He was the vice president of the Ripley FFA and was awarded the State Farmer Degree in 1953. Keith carried his love of farming throughout his life. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who had a lifelong respect for his country and fellow soldiers. Keith was employed by General Motors in Columbus where he would retire after 30 years of service.

Tags

Recommended for you