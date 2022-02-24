Nada Dolores (Ray) Hill Feb 24, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NADA DOLORES (RAY) HILL, 81, of South Charleston, passed away on February 22, 2022 at Charleston Memorial Hospital Hospice House.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, F.P. (Bud) Hill; son, Christopher L. Hill and daughter, Kathryn D. Smith.She is survived by her children, Paul (Jackie) Hill of Scott Depot, Carol Houchins of Saint Albans, James (Misty) Hill of Myrtle Beach, SC; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren.Nada was an award-winning seamstress and porcelain doll maker. She was also an avid reader who loved gardening.A private service will be held for family.Memories of Nada may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nada Dolores Christopher L. Hill Christianity Charleston Kathryn D. Smith Grandchild James Maker Recommended for you Local Spotlight Glenna Mae Escue Curry Blank Jackie "Jay" Wilkinson Kay Harris Blank Sean J. "Shue" Burke Deaconess Leona V. “Pris Moss Barbara Lee Weiskircher Blank Leona Violet Moss Arbie Lee Webb Lilith Jean Riggs Cunningham Iva May Snyder Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 24, 2022 Daily Mail WV Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network WVU students use skills in cybersecurity exercise with W.Va. National Guard, Polish allies Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today