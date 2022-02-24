Thank you for Reading.

Nada Dolores (Ray) Hill
NADA DOLORES (RAY) HILL, 81, of South Charleston, passed away on February 22, 2022 at Charleston Memorial Hospital Hospice House.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, F.P. (Bud) Hill; son, Christopher L. Hill and daughter, Kathryn D. Smith.

She is survived by her children, Paul (Jackie) Hill of Scott Depot, Carol Houchins of Saint Albans, James (Misty) Hill of Myrtle Beach, SC; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren.

Nada was an award-winning seamstress and porcelain doll maker. She was also an avid reader who loved gardening.

A private service will be held for family.

Memories of Nada may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.

Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

