NADEENA "NADINE" PEARL McKINNEY, of Peytona, WV went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2022. She was 84 years old and a member of Lory Baptist Church. Nadine taught second grade at Comfort Grade School for many years. She was a published author, educator, and seamstress who made beautiful quilts and the best hot dogs on the creek.
Nadine is predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Cecil E. McKinney; parents, Bruce and Elvetta Spurlock; great-granddaughter, Aliyah Shay Kinder; and brothers, Darrell, Denzel, Sherrill, Lanny, and Denver Spurlock.
She is survived by a son, Cecil E. "Eddie" McKinney, Jr. and his wife Ellen "Pinky" of Peytona; daughter, Teresa Newsome and her husband Terry of Madison; grandchildren, Tracie McKinney and her husband Caspar Harris, Elijah Kinder and wife Carissa, Hillary Holden and husband Rob, Allen Newsome, Terah Maynard and husband Anthony, Derek McKinney, Devan McKinney and wife Taylor, and Shayla McKinney; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Esta Miller, Eugene Spurlock (Joyce), Harold Spurlock (Linda), Juanita Brown (Harrison), Linda Clay, Wayne Spurlock, Gilbert Spurlock (Ruth), Jerry Spurlock (Ruby), Jackie Spurlock, Brenda Cook (Ray), and Ricky Spurlock (Tami); and countless nephews, nieces, and friends.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Lindsey and Amelia of Dignity Hospice for their help and kindness.
Service 2 p.m. Sunday, August 21 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Eugene Spurlock Jr. and Pastor Gary Bowman officiating.
Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Park on Indian Grave Road, Danville, WV.