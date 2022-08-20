Thank you for Reading.

NADEENA "NADINE" PEARL McKINNEY, of Peytona, WV went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2022. She was 84 years old and a member of Lory Baptist Church. Nadine taught second grade at Comfort Grade School for many years. She was a published author, educator, and seamstress who made beautiful quilts and the best hot dogs on the creek.

Nadine is predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Cecil E. McKinney; parents, Bruce and Elvetta Spurlock; great-granddaughter, Aliyah Shay Kinder; and brothers, Darrell, Denzel, Sherrill, Lanny, and Denver Spurlock.

Tags

Recommended for you