NADINE L. LASURE, 83, of Charleston, passed away December 14, 2021, at the Hubbard House in Charleston, surrounded by her children.
Nadine graduated from Montgomery High School in 1956. She moved to Charleston and went to work for the State of West Virginia as a secretary and retired as an Administrative Assistant for the Division of Environmental Protection Waste Management after 35 years of service. In August of 1958, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Lasure. Nadine, also known as "Nana" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and also known as "Sister" by her brothers, cousins, and nephews, was a beautiful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Nothing in this world could compare to her smile. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. She took pride in her flower gardens and her tasty fudge. She was a member of AFSCME and served as a trustee for the Charleston Eagles 519.
Nadine is survived by two children and their spouses, Jonathan and Karen Lasure and Shellie and Steve Smith, two brothers, Billy Shell and Donald Shell, and seven grandchildren, Dominic Lasure, Stephen Smith, Zachary Smith, Jonathan Lasure II, Elijah Lasure, Devan Tighe, and Caitlin Thomas.
Nadine was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Lasure, parents Walter and Mable Shell and her brother Jimmy Shell.
The family would like thank three special caregivers, Barbara Taylor, Trecia Reynolds, and Shelby Mills, for providing such wonderful care for Nadine.
A memorial service will be held in the spring at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice Care of West Virginia in honour of Nadine. Donations can be made at hospicecarewv.org.