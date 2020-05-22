NADINE LEE HARRISON, 87, of Lancaster, formerly of Liberty, WV, went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020.
She was a member of the Allens Fork Community Church and loved her church family and singing in the choir, enjoyed reading her Bible and spending time with her little dog, Jack.
She was a cook for the Putnam County Schools, Top Spot Restaurant and Tudor's Biscuit World for many years.
She was known by her family and friends for her love of baking her famous Cinnamon Rolls and making chicken and dumplings.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert David "Dee" Harrison; parents, Fred and Stella Wolford; brothers, Homer, Robert, Buddy, Ralph, Clifford and Jimmy Wolford; and sisters, Mabel Landers, Helen Shamblin, Opal Bailey Brown and Betty Miller.
She is survived by daughters Pat Reed, Kathy and husband Donald Phillips, all of Liberty, Cynthia "Cindy" and husband Rev. Jerry Bonnett of Kenna, Louann and husband David Neal of Eleanor, Harriet and husband Charles Bruce of Cocoa, FL, and Brenda and husband Don Casto of Lancaster, OH; sons, Chris and wife Melinda Harrison of Woodbine, GA, and Bernard and wife Andi Harrison of Liberty. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; one step-grandson, 15 great-grandchildren and four step great - grandchildren, along with several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, at the Center Point Church, Liberty. Burial will follow in the Center Point Cemetery, Liberty. Friends may call from 7 to 9 pm Thursday, May 21, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and slow precautionary opening of funeral guidelines, set forth by the WV Governor's office, everyone will need to wear a mask or face covering, and practice social distancing during the public visitation and while at the church.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.