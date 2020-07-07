NADINE NEELY O'NEIL, 91, from White Sulphur Springs, WV passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her daughters, brother and sister.
She was born October 25, 1928, in Sunlight WV.
Nadine was the loving wife of the late Leo O'Neil, daughter of the late Cora and Levi Neely, an incredible mother to Allyson O'Neil Deviney of Greenville SC, Pamela O'Neil Aide (Richard) of Ronceverte WV, Brenda O'Neil of White Sulphur Springs WV, Christi O'Neil-Lynch (George Henry) of White Sulphur Springs WV.
"Na" was a caring grandmother to the late Christopher Deviney, , Matthew Aide(Camille), Patrick Deviney, Morgan Lynch Kuprin (Daniel), Joseph Lynch and his fianc Nicole Graybeal and Townley Aide Hamilton (Trip) She was a big, ole, softy, great grandmother to Nora, Neely,and Grey Deviney, and Lawson Hamilton IV.
She was a dedicated sister to Frankie Ferrell of Marion VA and Jack Neely(Lili) of Sarasota FL.
Nadine leaves behind many beautiful nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.
She was a fierce Bridge player and was known as the Queen of Slam. She adored her Bridge family and will be sorely missed. Nadine's family requests that her Bridge partners be daring and brave and bid that slam!
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private funeral mass. The family will be limiting the number attending to comply with COVID-19 guidance by the CDC as well as state and local Health Departments. Attendees will be required to wear masks in addition to social distancing to prevent further spread of the virus. The family appreciates your understating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Greenbrier Valley Hospice, 223 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg, WV, 24901.
